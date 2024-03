KWUR travelled to the edge of the intergalactic void to chat with the grungy, twangy, and unforgettable Truth Club while they passed through town. Make sure to check out Travis, Yvonne, and Elise (and Kameron!) on their new album, “Running From The Chase”, and keep your eyes and ears peeled for the next time they’re visiting your city!

Interviewed and edited by Spencer Kates